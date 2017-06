Person hit by Red Line train at 35th

A person was struck by a Red Line train at the 35th Street stop near Guaranteed Rate Field. | Sun-Times file photo

A person was hit by a CTA Red Line train Saturday afternoon near Guaranteed Rate Field.

Crews were called to the 35th Street Red Line station about 1:30 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a train, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. Details about the person’s age, gender and condition were not immediately known.

Red Line service was suspended between Roosevelt and 47th because of “a medical emergency on the tracks” at 35th, according to a service alert from the CTA.