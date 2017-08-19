Person hurt in Elgin house fire

One person suffered minor injuries in a house fire early Saturday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Emergency crews were called at 4:08 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a home and a female screaming for help in the 2100 block of Vernon Drive, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story, duplex-style home with heavy smoke coming from the roof and flames coming from the rear of the structure, fire officials said. As they began to attack the fire, they were told that everyone was out of both units.

Crews managed to keep the fire contained to the unit in which it started, although the neighboring unit sustained some minor smoke damage, fire officials said.

The heat from the fire caused a propane cylinder in the back yard to ignite after the tank relief valve released, but crews were able to put it out and cool the cylinder to prevent it from exploding, officials said. The fire was under control by 4:46 a.m.

A resident was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and minor burns but declined transport to a hospital, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday morning.