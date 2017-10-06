Person in custody after 11-hour standoff at Oak Lawn home

An armed person surrendered to authorities early Friday following barricading himself inside a home in southwest suburban Oak Lawn for nearly 11 hours, police said.

Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. Thursday of an armed, suicidal male in a home in the 4100 block of 109th Street, according to Oak Lawn police.

Officers tried to communicate with the person, who was alone inside, police said.

He gave himself up about 6 a.m. Friday, police said. No one was hurt.

Police haven’t named the person. It wasn’t clear if he would face charges.