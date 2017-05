Person in custody after burglaries near Downers Grove

A person was arrested Saturday afternoon following recent vehicle burglaries and possible home burglaries in west suburban unincorporated Downers Grove.

Deputies took the male suspect into custody about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Sterling Road and 37th Street, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. He is suspected of committing a series of recent vehicle burglaries and possibly also burglarizing homes.

The investigation is ongoing.