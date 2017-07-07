Person in custody after crashing during Gage Park chase

A person attempting to elude police in an SUV crashed into multiple parked vehicles Friday afternoon in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood before being taken into custody.

Officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban about 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of 52nd and Western, at which point the SUV drove away, according to Chicago Police.

During a chase, the SUV struck multiple unoccupied vehicles on 58th Street between Honore and Wolcott, police said. No one was injured.

Someone then jumped out of the SUV and attempted to run away before being taken into custody, police said.

Charges are pending, police said.