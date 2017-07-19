Person in custody after Elgin SWAT incident

A man was taken into custody for a SWAT incident Wednesday morning in west suburban Elgin.

Elgin police responded about 8:25 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Asbury Court in Elgin, where a domestic incident was reported that involved a juvenile girl and a 67-year-old man, according to a statement from Elgin police.

Officers found the girl, and she was taken to an area hospital for medical assistance, police said. They tried to make contact with the man, who was still inside the home, and learned he was armed with a handgun.

SWAT officers responded to the area and continued negotiating with the man to secure his surrender, police said. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The man was taken to an area hospital for medical assistance and then held in custody at the Elgin Police Department, where the Major Investigations Division is investigating the incident, police said.