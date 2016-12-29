Person in custody after man shot in Rolling Meadows

A person of interest is in custody after a man was shot Thursday morning in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

At 10:08 a.m., officers responded to shots fired at the Coach Light Condominiums in the 2300 block of Algonquin Road, according to Rolling Meadows police.

When they arrived, a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the leg had already been taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, police said.

Detectives are questioning a person of interest and do not believe there are any other suspects at large, police said. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.