Person in custody after man shot in West Garfield Park

A person is in custody after a man was shot early Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 54-year-old man was in an argument with another male in the 300 block of South Pulaski at 4:34 a.m. when the male shot him in the left arm, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending against him Sunday morning.