Person in custody after Skokie pharmacy robbed with BB gun

A person was taken into custody Wednesday after an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Skokie. | Skokie police

A person was in custody Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a north suburban Skokie pharmacy with a BB gun.

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. to a Walgreens store at 9150 Skokie Blvd. for a report of an armed robbery, Skokie police said.

A male entered the store and showed a gun to the pharmacist while demanding OxyContin pills, according to police. Once given the pills, he ran west on from the Walgreens on Church Street.

A person matching his description was seen in the area of Webster Center, 9300 Webster Park Place, and he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase at Emerson Street an Lawler Avenue, police said.

Officers found a BB gun believed to have been used in the robbery on the roof of a home in the area, police said. OxyContin pills were found on the male, who was taken into custody, police said.

Charges were pending Wednesday. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 982-5900.