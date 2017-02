Person in custody after SWAT incident in Little Village

A person is in custody after a SWAT team responded to a barricade situation Thursday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded about 12:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, according to Chicago Police. A SWAT team also responded.

As of 3:10 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported.