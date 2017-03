Person in custody after SWAT incident in South Shore

A person was in custody Tuesday night after a SWAT team responded to a barricade situation in the South Shore neighborhood.

The SWAT team responded about 8:10 p.m. to a call of an armed male inside a residential building in the 6900 block of South South Shore, according to Chicago Police.

By midnight, the person had taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered and no injuries were reported.