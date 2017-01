Person in custody after TCF Bank branch robbed in Schaumburg

A person is in custody after a robbery was reported at a TCF Bank branch on Wednesday in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., FBI agents were headed to the bank branch located inside a Jewel grocery store at 2507 W. Schaumburg Rd., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

A suspect was in custody, but additional information was not immediately available.