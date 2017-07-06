Person in custody following SWAT response in Villa Park

A person was taken into custody Wednesday night following a SWAT response in west suburban Villa Park.

About 3 p.m., detectives located a person of interest in two open cases in a home in the 200 block of East Plymouth, according to Villa Park police.

The person was wanted on an active DuPage County sheriff’s office warrant, but refused to come outside of the home, police said. Due to concern that he was armed, a SWAT team was called to assist officers.

The person was taken into custody Wednesday evening and was unharmed, police said. A handgun and ammunition were found inside the home.

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday night.

Police said the person was initially sought in connection with a robbery that occurred May 29, and the unlawful discharge of a weapon on Tuesday.