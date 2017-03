Person injured in Bishop Ford crash

One person was injured in a crash that temporarily shut down the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday afternoon on the Far South Side. | Fire Media Affairs

One person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 12:20 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-94 near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police. Minor injuries were reported.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to Fire Media Affairs.

All lanes were temporarily shut down after the crash, but they were reopened by 12:40 p.m., authorities said.