Person injured in motorcycle crash in unincorporated Naperville

A person who crashed a motorcycle in unincorporated Naperville Saturday night was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

About 10 p.m., investigators responded to the crash on Diehl road, east of Raymond Drive, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist, whose age was not immediately available, was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove to be treated for life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Diehl Road was closed to all traffic between Raymond Drive and Winfield Road while investigators processed the crash scene, the sheriff’s office said.