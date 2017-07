Person injured in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Racine Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One female, whose age was not known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.

As of 5:15 a.m., the two right lanes of the Eisenhower were closed to traffic in the area, police said.