Person injured when explosion levels home in Gurnee

One person was injured when a house exploded in north suburban Gurnee.

Firefighters responded at 6:07 p.m. to a report of an explosion at a house in the 36000 block of Streamwood Drive, according to Gurnee Fire Department Battalion Chief David Douglass.

The blast “leveled” the house, and a fire spread throughout the rubble, Douglass said.

It was unclear whether the house that exploded was vacant, authorities said.

Some neighboring houses were affected by the blast, Lake County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sara Balmes said. A female neighbor suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

North Shore Gas cut off the home’s gas service, Douglass said. Fire crews remained on the scene as of 7:45 p.m.