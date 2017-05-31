Person jumps onto Red Line tracks at Wilson

A person was critically injured after jumping onto the CTA Red Line tracks early Wednesday at the Wilson station in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

The person jumped from a train onto the tracks in the 4600 block of North Broadway, according to Fire Media Affairs.

The CTA initially reported that Red Line trains were standing at Wilson because of an unauthorized person on the tracks at 1:19 a.m.

Firefighters removed the person from the tracks and transported the patient to a hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

Trains resumed service with residual delays as of 1:34 a.m., according to the CTA.