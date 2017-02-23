Woman killed in crash on I-65 at U.S. 20 in Gary

One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning on I-65 near Gary. | Indiana State Police

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened at 6:11 a.m. on I-65 at the 260 mile marker in Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

A 19-year-old woman was driving a green 2001 Honda Civic north on I-65 with three passengers when she tried to turn left on U.S. 20 at the stoplight, but instead drove into the turn lane for a business, police said. The left turn lane merges into a raised concrete median, which the Honda drove over and became airborne.

The Honda struck a beige 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that was southbound in the left lane of I-65, police said.

Three passengers in the Civic were severely injured, police said.

One of the passengers, 20-year-old Samantha Sable-Salvador of Hoffman Estates, was taken to Northlake Hospital in Gary, where she was pronounced dea at 6:58 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Another passenger was flown to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, and a third was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis, police said.

The drivers of both cars were also hurt, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

“Tpr. Brasseur would like to remind drivers to use extra caution while driving in foggy conditions,” according to a police statement.

The exit ramp from U.S. 20 to I-65 was closed for several hours.