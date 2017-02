Person killed in Gary crash

A person died Saturday night after a crash in northwest Indiana.

The unidentified male suffered blunt force trauma in a crash at East Dunes Highway and Mississippi Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:47 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

A Gary police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about the crash.