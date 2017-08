Person killed in Gary shooting

A person died Friday morning after he was shot in northwest Indiana.

The male victim, whose age and identity were not known, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Delaware Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:09 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police did not immediately provide further details Friday morning.