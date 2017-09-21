Person killed in Portage crash

A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

At 1:49 p.m., the driver of a green 1997 Pontic Grand Prix heading west on CR 700 North ran a red light at State Road 149 and was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound flatbed truck loaded with concrete forms, according to Porter County sheriff’s police.

The driver of the truck tried to avoid hitting the car but was unsuccessful, police said.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken by paramedics to a landing zone to be airlifted to a hospital, but died at the scene, police said. Their name has not been released pending notification of their family.

State Road 149 will be closed in both directions between US Highway 6 and CR 600 North until about 5:40 p.m., police said.