A female was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Schneider, Indiana.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. at West 241st and Wicker avenues, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The female was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country south on Wicker Avenue when the van went off the road to the east, reentered the road again, went off the road to the west and rolled over, according to the sheriff’s office.

The female, who was the driver and only occupant of the van, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Her name and age have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.