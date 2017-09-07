Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Batavia

A person was killed in a crash Sunday morning in west suburban Batavia.

A 2012 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Randall Road at 8:41 a.m. and struck a 2016 Buick Lacrosse at the intersection with McKee Street, according to Batavia police.

The driver of the Jeep failed to stop at the red light for northbound traffic on Randall Road and struck the Buick, police said.

The driver of the Buick was extricated from his car and taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to Delnor with minor injuries and was treated and released, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.