Person killed in Woodstock shooting

A person was killed in a shooting early Friday in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Officers were called for reports of gunfire at 1:13 a.m. near East Calhoun and South Jefferson streets in Woodstock, according to a statement from Woodstock police. They arrived to find one male victim.

He was taken to an emergency room, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying any suspects in the shooting, which is being investigated as a murder, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team Tip Line at (815) 363-2201. Messages left on the tip line can be anonymous.