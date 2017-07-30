Person killed in West Pullman crash

A person died in a crash Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 12700 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the crash were not available.

One person, whose age and gender were unknown, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they died at 7:51 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. It was unclear if any other people were injured in the crash.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.