‘Person of interest’ in custody in Batavia woman’s death

A west suburban man wanted for questioning in the “suspicious” death of his wife in Batavia was arrested Sunday night on unrelated charges, police said.

About 8 p.m., DuPage County sheriff’s deputies found the 23-year-old inside his deceased wife’s SUV in a Glen Ellyn parking lot, according to Batavia police.

Detectives called him a “person of interest” after 21-year-old Caitlyn P. Neiswanger was found dead about 8 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1100 block of Rye Court in Batavia, police said. Investigators said the two might have gotten into a dispute before she died.

The man took her vehicle and left the home with several other items, according to police, who said they had not had prior contact with the couple.

Authorities have not said how Neiswanger died. The Kane County coroner’s office did not respond to requests for comment Monday morning.

The man remained jailed in DuPage County Monday morning, though it wasn’t clear what the unrelated charges were. He was expected to be transferred to Cook County, police said.