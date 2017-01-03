Person of interest questioned in homicide of elderly Gary woman

An elderly woman’s death was being investigated as a homicide after police were called to a home for a welfare check on Wednesday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

Officers went to check on the woman at 3:24 p.m. in the 500 block of Kentucky Street, according to Gary police. Firefighters and officers forced their way into the home after not hearing any response.

They found an older woman inside who was unresponsive, police said. She was dead at the scene. Authorities have not said how she died, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Alexander Jones with the Lake County and Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855.