Person on tracks halts Blue Line trains on West Side

A person on the tracks on the Blue Line has halted trains on the West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department is conducting a special rescue for a person on the tracks at the Kedzie-Homan station in the 500 block of South Homan, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Blue Line service has been suspended between Halsted and Cicero, according to the CTA. Trains are running between UIC-Halsted and O’Hare; and Cicero and Forest Park.