Person questioned after man shot in back on West Side

A man was shot in the back Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A gunman walked up to the 24-year-old and opened fire about 3:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Lorel, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the shooting Monday evening.