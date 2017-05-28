Person rescued from DuPage River in Naperville

Police rescued a person from the DuPage River Saturday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded at 3:08 p.m. to a call of a potentially intoxicated person walking in traffic in the 800 block of South Washington Street, according to Naperville police. After seeing the officers, the male ran towards the DuPage River and jumped in. Due to recent rain, the river was high and the current was moving quickly.

Officers urged the male to get out of the river, but he continued to move deeper before being swept up in the current, police said.

A local resident offered up his kayak to use in the rescue and one of the officers used it to catch up with the male, who had drifted south approaching the Gartner Avenue bridge, police said. The officer then grabbed him and pulled them to shore with the help of the other officer.

Once the male was out of the river, paramedics administered aid, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.