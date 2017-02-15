Person robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan

A person was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in north suburban Waukegan.

About 7:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of Ridgeland Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, according to Waukegan police. The victim told police he was walking in the area when he was approached by two men. One of the men was armed with a handgun, and they demanded his money and property. After the robbery, they ran east.

The robbers were described black men, in their 20s, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, police said. They were dressed in hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans.

Detectives were not releasing information on what property was taken in the robbery. Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s tip-line at (847) 360-9001.