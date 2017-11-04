Person seriously injured in 15-foot fall from porch in Austin

A person was seriously injured in a 15-foot fall when her porch collapsed in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:30 p.m., she was on the stairs leading up to the porch in the 5500 block of West Quincy when a couple of stairs came out and she fell through onto the concrete below, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

She was taken in serious condition to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Langford said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the staircase broke due to a construction issue, according to Langford.