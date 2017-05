Person seriously injured in North Lawndale fire

A person was seriously injured in a fire Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Crews responded to the still-and-box alarm at the three-story building in the 1600 block of South Drake, Fire Media Affairs said on Twitter at 2:22 p.m.

A male, whose exact age wasn’t immediately available, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Fire Media.

The fire was extinguished by 2:45 p.m.