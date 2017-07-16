Person seriously injured when car crashes into tree in Buffalo Grove

A person was seriously injured when they crashed a car into a tree Friday night in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

The Buffalo Grove fire and police departments responded about 10:35 p.m. to Buffalo Grove Road near Aptakisic Road, where the four-door Toyota Corolla had crashed into the tree, according to a statement from the Buffalo Grove Fire Department.

The driver, whose age and gender were unknown, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated out from the driver’s side, the fire department said.

The driver was taken to the Level One Trauma Center at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were in serious condition, the fire department said.

Witnesses told authorities that they tried to help the driver out of the vehicle, but were unable to because of damage to the vehicle, according to the fire department. The car had heavy front-end damage and its doors were crushed from the crash.