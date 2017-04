Person seriously wounded in Northwest Side shooting

A person was shot Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side near its border with the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot at 9:17 p.m. while he was trying to park his vehicle in the 1600 block of North Albany, according to Chicago Police.

Three other males approached him and began shooting, police said. He was struck in his chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.