Person shot, another hit by vehicle in Austin

One person was shot and another was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A male was shot in the arm at 12:26 p.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. His condition was not immediately known.

Another male who was running away from the shooting was struck by a vehicle, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Further details, including the ages of the people injured and the circumstances of the attack, were not immediately available.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.