Person shot at Oak Lawn gas station

A person was shot Thursday night at a gas station in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Police responded at 9:42 p.m. to the Citgo in the 9800 block of South Cicero, where a person was shot in the leg, according to Oak Lawn police.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Centerand was expected to survive, police said.

The shooter, a known acquaintance of the victim, was being questioned Friday morning, police said.

Police didn’t release their ages or genders, but said that juveniles were involved.

Additional information was not immediately available.