Person shot by Chicago Police, officer hit by car on Northwest Side

Chicago Police shot a person, and an officer was hit by a car in the same incident early Sunday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The sequence happened at 2110 N. Laramie Ave., according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Both the person who was shot and the officer were taken to a hospital, Guglielmi tweeted early Sunday. Their conditions were unknown.

More information was not immediately available.