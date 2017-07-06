Person shot by Chicago Police officers in Montclare

At least one person was shot by Chicago Police officers late Tuesday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers shot at least one person at 11:54 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Newland, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. No officers were injured in the incident.

Details about the person’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available, police said.

A CPD representative was headed to the scene early Wednesday, according to department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.