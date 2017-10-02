Person fatally shot by police in North Center

A woman was shot by police at a bus stop near Irving Park Road and Western Avenue; she was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. | Nader Issa/For the Sun-Times

A person was fatally shot by a Chicago Police officer Friday in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side, according to police.

The female, whose age was not immediately known, was shot at 3944 N. Western Ave., police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter about 6:30 p.m. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

About 5:45 p.m. police were called to the CVS at Irving Park and Western because a female inside was threatening store employees with a knife, according to Al Nagode, the Area North Deputy Chief of Patrol.

As officers arrived, CVS employees told them the female had since left and was standing at a bus stop on Western.

At the bus stop, she continued to brandish the knife and made threats toward the officers, Nagode said. She made lunging motions at the officers, who tried to use a stun gun to subdue her, he said.

The stun gun had no effect and officers tried to use it once more to subdue her, again to no effect, Nagode said.

She again lunged at officers, who each fired one shot, police said. She was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information about the death.

No injuries to officers were reported, police said.