Person fatally shot by off-duty officer in Hermosa

A person was fatally shot by an off-duty Chicago Police officer Monday morning in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at 9:14 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lowell, according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose age wasn’t released, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The off-duty officer was not injured, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.