Person shot, critically wounded in Longwood Manor

A person was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers were dispatched at 8:34 a.m. to the 9700 block of South Loomis for reports of a person lying on the ground, bleeding from his head, according to Chicago Police. They arrived to find the male, whose age was not immediately known, on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and hand.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.