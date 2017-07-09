Person shot in arm by police officer in Lawndale

A person was shot by a police officer Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Sacramento, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Twitter.

Guglielmi said the “offender” was shot in the arm following an armed encounter with police. A weapon was recovered.

The person shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to unconfirmed scanner reports. An officer was also taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

Guglielmi said no officers were injured.

Additional information was not immediately available.