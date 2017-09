Man, 27, shot in Austin

A 27-year-old man was shot Sunday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was shot in the arm at 5:42 p.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The man was being uncooperative with detectives, police said, and details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.