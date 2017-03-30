Person shot multiple times in Austin

A person was shot Thursday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the chest multiple times at 3:12 p.m. in the first block of South Cicero when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.