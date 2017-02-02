Man shot in Chatham is first in 14 hours

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 1:05 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Maryland, according to Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old was shot in the right leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The shooting was the first in more than 14 hours in Chicago. The last shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. There has not been a fatal shooting since 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, a span of over 42 hours.