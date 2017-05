Police: Person fatally shot in Lawndale

A person was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the head and chest at 2:47 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.