Person shot in head while driving in Auburn Gresham

A person was shot in the head Thursday while driving in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The male was driving north in the 8100 block of South Morgan at 9:58 a.m. when he was shot in the head, according to Chicago Police. His vehicle then struck a tree.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serous condition, police said.