28-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after a shooting in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

At 3:51 p.m., the 28-year-old was shot in the left arm and abdomen in the 1800 block of South Lawndale, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

More details about the shooting were not immediately available.